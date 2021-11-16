T-ROC's VIBA Solution Paves Smooth Road For Vehicle Customers And Salespeople

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, serves up an answer to the daunting car-shopping process in the form of VIBA. The Virtual Interactive Brand Ambassador (VIBA) eases the complexities of the car-buying / car-selling experience by streamlining the process and reshaping the customer experience for both client and salesperson.

VIBA connects customers with expert agents and/or with an extremely intelligent and useful bot named Valerie (think Siri or Alexa) who can answer questions, play videos, review use cases and vehicle options, display and manage relevant paperwork, and offer product demonstrations. Customers can walk into a dealership without being at the mercy of a salesperson. They simply approach a VIBA digital smart-sign, scan a QR code (in an advertisement, in-store, on a car on display to name a few places) or tap into multiple facets within the dealer's website to be connected with VIBA, Valerie or one the available experts to ask questions about a car's miles and price, promotions, configurations, packages or simply compare alternatives to purchase, lease of learn about other vehicles. They can even watch videos about the vehicle they are considering. Valerie, or live agents both remotely or in-store, will keep the process moving forward at their own pace. Whether a consumer is purchasing, financing or leasing the vehicle of their choice.

"The car shopping experience can often be unpleasant, but VIBA breathes new life to the process with today's technology and capabilities customers demand," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and founder of T-ROC. "T-ROC is proud to combine the power of people and technology, and VIBA brings together Valerie and live agents to make the process of buying a car enjoyable."

Automobile brands can utilize VIBA when it comes to printed promotional materials and advertising in video, billboards, and magazines as well. With VIBA, ads come alive in a way that it is relevant to the consumer and their preferred process. Customers can simply scan a QR code on their phones and be connected through a VIBA experience. VIBA always brings the right salesperson, agent, and content immediately. VIBA also incorporates augmented reality so that consumers can view a car's interiors or even snap a photo of their driveway to see how the new car would look parked in it.

VIBA injects excitement into dull car demos at shopping centers, malls, and events, where automobile brands can increase conversions and get customers looking forward to a new vehicle that suits their needs. VIBA serves as a personalized car shopping concierge, enabling viewers and potential customers to reach a real agent on their phone that can tout all the bells and whistles of the car, explain costs for package upgrades, offer promotions for the specific event, and make an appointment for a customer to see and test-drive the car they want. VIBA is interactive, relevant, multi-lingual, contactless, and informational without having a live salesperson on-site at all times.

To learn more about VIBA and request a demo, visit VIBAconnect.com, and to learn more about The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), visit www.trocglobal.com. Follow T-ROC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE REVENUE OPTIMIZATION COMPANIES

T-ROC is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day.

Media Contact: Tyler Sminkey, (786) 390-8510, [email protected]

SOURCE The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC)

Related Links

trocglobal.com

