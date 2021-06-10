T. Rowe Price Adds Business Development Executive For Alternative Investments To Institutional Business

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

T. Rowe Price announced that Chris Tarui will be joining its institutional business as Business Development Executive, Alternatives. In the newly created role, Mr. Tarui will be responsible for helping to formulate and drive the firm's business development efforts for alternative investments with institutional clients globally. He will report to Chris Newman, Head of Americas, and a member of T. Rowe Price's Global Distribution Executive Committee.

Mr. Tarui joins T. Rowe Price from PIMCO, where he served as Executive Vice President, Institutional Account Manager. He has more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, and previously served as a director at KKR & Company and as a client advisor for Bridgewater Associates, LLC. Mr. Tarui holds a Bachelor of Arts from Pepperdine University, an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

In his role as Business Development Executive, Alternatives, Mr. Tarui will create a global distribution plan for alternative investments and lead the sales effort, while identifying and cultivating new business prospects and partnering with distribution teams across sales, client service, and consultant relations. T. Rowe Price has identified liquid and private alternatives as an area of strategic investment for the firm over the next two to three years.

Chris Newman, Head of Americas for T. Rowe Price's institutional business

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to T. Rowe Price. His deep experience and history of working with some of the largest and most sophisticated public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and consultants make him a meaningful addition to our team. Chris' new role speaks to our commitment to strengthening our alternatives business development capabilities, and his strategic focus in this area will be instrumental in enabling us to stay at the forefront of serving the full range of our clients' rapidly expanding needs."

