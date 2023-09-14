T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE TO INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS IN CANADA

Zaheed Jiwani to Serve as Vice President of Institutional

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc., announced that it has hired Zaheed Jiwani, CFA®, as vice president for its institutional business in Canada. Jiwani joins a team responsible for the business' client service, consultant relations, and sales efforts. He is based in Toronto and reports to Lauren Bloom, head of Canada.

Jiwani has more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian institutional industry, having held a variety of senior roles in asset management and consulting. Before joining T. Rowe Price, He was a Principal at Eckler, leading its Multi-Asset Class Research and Defined Contribution (DC) business. Previously, Jiwani held senior roles at Greystone Managed Investments and Aon Hewitt. He holds a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science from the University of Toronto, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

"We are thrilled to have Zaheed join our team and leverage his impressive track record and significant experience in defined contribution and defined benefit to drive strategic growth in Canada," said Bloom. "Our hiring of Zaheed underscores T. Rowe Price's commitment to the institutional marketplace in Canada and further enhances our ability to serve our clientele."

T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc. is a unit of T. Rowe Price's Americas division, which offers investment management services to institutional investors and institutional consultants.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages USD $1.40 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

