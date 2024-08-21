T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF TAYLOR PIDGEON TO EXPAND CANADIAN RETIREMENT DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS

Pidgeon to serve as Vice President, Defined Contribution, focused on sales, client service, and consultant relations

BALTIMORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc., announced that it has hired Taylor Pidgeon, CFA, as vice president for Defined Contribution in Canada. In this new role, he is responsible for growing and supporting the firm's retirement savings clients, including consulting firms, field consultants, advisors, and plan sponsors. Pidgeon is based in Toronto and reports to Lauren Bloom, T. Rowe Price's head of Canada.

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Pidgeon served as Institutional Relationship Director for MFS Investment Management Limited Canada (MFS). In this role, he was responsible for the overall client experience of the company's defined contribution advisors and recordkeeper partners in Canada. Pidgeon joined MFS in 2015, where he held prior roles including platform coordinator, associate relationship manager and associate director of relationship management. Pidgeon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Victoria, and the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation from the CFA Institute. He is a member of the CFA Society Toronto.

"We are incredibly pleased to announce the addition of Taylor to our team in Canada," said Bloom. "Taylor's hiring emphasizes our commitment to enhancing the Canadian distribution team's collective expertise and will be critical in supporting new retirement capabilities we plan to bring to the Canadian market."

T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc. is a unit of T. Rowe Price's Americas division, which offers investment management services to institutional investors, institutional consultants, and intermediaries.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities.

T. Rowe Price manages CAD $2.1 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice.com/newsroom .

