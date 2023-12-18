T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF VICE PRESIDENT TO INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS IN CANADA

Jean-Sebastien Garant responsible for sales, service, and consultant relations

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc., announced that it has hired Jean-Sebastien Garant, CFA®, ASA, as vice president for its institutional business in Canada. Garant brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to his new role. He is responsible for sales, client service, and consultant relations in Eastern Canada. He is based in Montreal and reports to Lauren Bloom, T. Rowe Price's head of Canada.

Before joining T. Rowe Price, Garant served as director of sales and relationship management for MFS Investment Management Canada, where he led institutional business development and client servicing for the province of Quebec. Prior to that, he was a partner at Sigma Alpha Capital Inc, where he was head of business development and client servicing and co-manager of the firm's Global Macros Hedge Fund. Garant holds a bachelor's degree in actuarial science from Laval University and a master's in finance from University of Sherbrooke. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"We are thrilled to have Jean-Sebastien join our team in Canada," said Bloom. "His extensive experience in serving institutional clients and consultants will be integral to helping grow and diversity our business in Canada. His hiring underscores our commitment to having a local presence in Montreal and to bringing deep expertise to our Canadian client and consultant community."

T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc. is a unit of T. Rowe Price's Americas division, which offers investment management services to institutional investors and institutional consultants.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price manages CAD $1.819 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, InstagramLinkedInXYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.; T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

