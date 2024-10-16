T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BEN RILEY TO HEAD OF INSURANCE

Newly created role to further the firm's focus on the Insurance segment

BALTIMORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm, announced the elevation of Ben Riley, CFA®, to the newly created role of Head of Insurance, effective January 1, 2025. Riley will oversee a team responsible for insurance clients in North America, while also coordinating T. Rowe Price's global insurance efforts. He will maintain coverage responsibilities for current clients and prospects. Riley will continue to report to Doug Greenstein, Head of Institutional Business Development for Americas, the organization responsible for the firm's institutional business in North America.

Ben Riley, Head of Insurance, T. Rowe Price

"Ben is perfectly suited to take on this important new role," said Greenstein. "His extensive experience and dedication have been instrumental in establishing T. Rowe Price within the Insurance sector. Ben is a strong leader, and his appointment will enable us to drive growth and better serve our clients with enhanced focus and expertise."

Riley has been with T. Rowe Price since 2001 and joined the Americas Institutional Client Service team in 2007. In 2017, he moved into his current role as the firm's first senior relationship manager dedicated to the sales and service of insurance general account mandates. Since that time, T. Rowe Price's insurance business has experienced strong growth across multiple asset classes. He has also served as relationship manager for Retirement Plan Services and has worked in the firm's Fixed Income and Multi-Asset divisions. A team of relationship managers will report to Riley.

"Many of our insurance clients are looking for a partner with scale who has the ability to provide customized fixed income solutions," said Riley. "We've been doing this successfully for several years. T. Rowe Price's focus on fundamental, proprietary credit research, coupled with our extensive equity research platform, provides a holistic view of the credits in which we invest. This is critically important for insurance mandates, which tend to be lower in turnover and sensitive to impairments. When you combine the resources of T. Rowe Price with our service-oriented culture, and the quality of our credit research platform, it makes us an ideal partner for insurance clients."

