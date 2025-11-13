T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES CREATION OF GLOBAL STRATEGY FUNCTION

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price announced today the creation of a Global Strategy function to drive its strategic vision and elevate long-term planning. Andrew Reich will join the firm as head of Global Strategy on January 5, 2026. In this role, Reich will oversee the firm's corporate strategy, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, and product development.

Reich brings deep industry expertise, having most recently served as a partner and head of the Asset Management Practice for North America at McKinsey & Company. During his tenure, he helped asset managers, wealth managers, and insurers navigate rapidly evolving industry dynamics and drive sustainable growth strategies. Reich will join the firm's Management Committee and report to Rob Sharps, chair, CEO, and president.

"By establishing a dedicated Global Strategy function, we further strengthen our position to take advantage of the opportunities ahead," said Sharps. "This will enable us to continue delivering innovative solutions for the evolving needs of our clients. We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to T. Rowe Price and look forward to his leadership as we advance our strategic priorities."

"I'm honored to join T. Rowe Price, a storied institution with a strong foundation. I look forward to working alongside the team to shape T. Rowe Price's strategic vision, guide our long-term growth agenda, and unlock new opportunities in a period of transformative change in the industry," said Reich.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

