T. ROWE PRICE CAMPAIGN EMPHASIZES HOW ACTIVE EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS (ETFs) CAN HELP INVESTORS MANAGE MARKET VOLATILITY

Visually engaging upside-down, multi-platform promotion encourages financial professionals to consider active ETFs when volatility flips the market

BALTIMORE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, today announced the launch of a new multi-pronged marketing campaign that leads with creatively turning a simulated news segment upside down and then right side up again, to symbolize the ability of actively managed ETFs to help investors manage ongoing market volatility. The initiative debuts today and includes television, print, digital, social media, and physical activations.

Image of upside-down newsstand installation at Manhattan’s Oculus. Credit: World Trade Center | Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

The television portion of the marketing initiative delivers a unique implementation of the traditional television commercial, featuring custom sponsored segments that appear as simulated newscasts with images rotated 180 degrees. They feature conversations with Jodi Love, lead portfolio manager of four active equity T. Rowe Price ETFs, and Rob Larkins, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF, in a mock studio set that has been flipped as a metaphor to represent volatility.

"We are embracing the idea that when markets feel upside down, actively managed ETFs can help turn your investment world straight again," said Kelly Fredrickson, Head of Global Brand and Public Relations at T. Rowe Price. "Our active ETFs deliver the best of both worlds—the cost efficiency, liquidity, and tax advantages of the ETF format, combined with the flexibility and responsiveness that only skilled active management can provide. In today's uncertain markets with high degrees of market concentration in major stock indexes, advisors and investors need investment options with the agility to pivot and the precision to uncover attractive investment opportunities."

Along with the television spot, the multi-platform marketing program consists of several components geared toward financial advisors, wealth managers, registered investment advisors (RIAs), and individual investors. It will run through the end of the year. Full components include:

Out-of-Home: Upside-down newsstand installation at Manhattan's Oculus, targeting thousands of New York City financial professionals during their daily commute on September 16 and 17, as well as billboards

Oculus, targeting thousands of financial professionals during their daily commute on and 17, as well as billboards Print Activation: "Bloomberg BusinessWeek" monthly issue with a sponsored cover wrap uniquely printed upside down and a four-page vertical gatefold advertorial.

Digital: Display and video across T. Rowe Price owned and external publishers' sites, aligned with the campaign's theme

owned and external publishers' sites, aligned with the campaign's theme Social: Coordinated social media activations across platforms and T. Rowe Price owned channels

owned channels Television: Custom content by Bloomberg Media Studios featuring upside-down simulated "newscast" with sponsored segments on Bloomberg TV morning shows.

The marketing effort intends to spark interest and garner attention through its flipped images. The two-minute ad airs tomorrow during Bloomberg TV morning programs, and can be viewed in full here.

The initiative is an extension of T. Rowe Price's successful "The Power of Curiosity" brand platform launched in 2024, which emphasizes how the firm's research-intensive, skilled active management can help investors navigate market uncertainty. Active ETFs have seen substantial investor interest in recent years, with inflows of $183 billion in the United States in the first six months of 2025 alone – or 39% of all U.S. ETF inflows – according to Morningstar1.

T. Rowe Price launched its first active ETFs in 2020 and now offers 24 actively managed ETFs across equity and fixed income categories. Designed to outperform passive indexes, each T. Rowe Price active ETF applies the longstanding investing capabilities of the firm's active managers, based on rigorous global research and the regular practice of asking better questions, as they strive to deliver better investment outcomes for clients.

1 McCann, Brendan (2025), "Active ETFs Brought in Record $44.8 Billion in July," Morningstar.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing US $1.73 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group