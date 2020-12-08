T. Rowe Price CFO Céline Dufétel To Speak At Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

BALTIMORE, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today announced that Céline Dufétel, its chief financial officer and treasurer, is scheduled to speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The session will take place at 10:00 a.m. EST via webcast.

A live audio webcast will be available on the T. Rowe Price Investor Relations web site ( https://investors.troweprice.com ). An audio replay of the webcast will be available on the site shortly after the event and will be archived online for a period of six months.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.30 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.troweprice.com

