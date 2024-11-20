T. ROWE PRICE 'DRIVES' AWARENESS TO ACTIVE ETFs IN SAN FRANCISCO

New campaign draws parallels between active asset management and precision driving with marketing activations during the week of the Schwab IMPACT®2024 conference

BALTIMORE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, kicked off a new marketing campaign to highlight its actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The campaign draws parallels between precision driving and the active asset management of T. Rowe Price active ETFs. It debuted this week in San Francisco, coinciding with the IMPACT®2024 conference.

Six wrapped cars in San Francisco highlighting T. Rowe Price's new active ETF campaign

The initiative involves multiple marketing activations, including several brightly colored performance vehicles wrapped in T. Rowe Price active ETF branding that traveled in the vicinity of the conference venue when it started on November 19, taxi top displays in the city, and active ETF video and static signage throughout the terminals, security, transit shelters, and ground transportation areas of San Francisco International Airport.

"We are thrilled to unveil this dynamic campaign in San Francisco, the host city of this year's IMPACT 2024 conference," said Theresa McLaughlin, head of Global Marketing at T. Rowe Price. "The work of our active portfolio managers reflects the precision, agility, and responsiveness of driving a performance vehicle. This innovative campaign, with its eye-catching branded cars and engaging visual displays, gives us a unique opportunity to elevate the visibility of T. Rowe Price's active ETFs, particularly among the financial advisors who are attending the conference."

Please click here to see a brief video from the new campaign.

Attendees of IMPACT®2024 can visit the T. Rowe Price booth, where portions of the display will be dedicated to video content and resources about the firm's active ETFs. The hotel key cards for multiple conference-affiliated hotels also feature visuals reflective of the new campaign.

T. Rowe Price introduced its first active ETFs in 2020, and its lineup now consists of 17 active ETFs, including 11 equity ETFs and six fixed income ETFs. The active ETFs complement the firm's traditional mutual fund offerings and deliver key features associated with ETFs that some investors may prefer, such as tax efficiency, the flexibility to buy and sell shares throughout the day, and more competitive expense ratios.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice.com/newsroom .

