T. ROWE PRICE EXAMINES LEADERSHIP, CULTURE AND THE EVOLVING ROLE OF CAPITAL MARKETS WITH GOLDMAN SACHS CEO DAVID SOLOMON

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price features a conversation on leadership under pressure, institutional culture, and the outlook for business and markets

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle from T. Rowe Price," an investment-themed podcast focused on the forces shaping financial markets and the leaders navigating them.

David Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs

In the newest episode, host Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, speaks with David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, a global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm offering a wide array of services to clients ranging from corporations, governments, and individuals.

Veiel and Solomon discuss his path to leading Goldman Sachs, the importance of building a resilient culture inside a global institution, and how leaders make decisions in periods of uncertainty and rapid change. Their conversation also explores the evolving role of capital markets, how businesses adapt to shifting economic conditions, and what long-term leadership requires in an environment defined by complexity and constant reinvention.

"David brought a candid and experienced perspective to an important conversation that touched on leadership, adaptability, and the role major institutions play in navigating change," said Veiel. "What stood out was his focus on culture, decisiveness, and the need to keep evolving in response to shifting markets and client needs. It's a timely discussion for investors and business leaders thinking about what durable leadership looks like in a more dynamic environment."

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the artificial intelligence, health care innovation, forward-looking expectations for global markets, key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs, and more recently taking a closer look at the future of the energy sector, speaking with experts across T. Rowe Price about the key themes shaping tomorrow's energy landscape.

This is the fourteenth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The first ten episodes, also available now, featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI; Dave Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly; Srini Gopalan, CEO of T-Mobile, Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company; and Kathy Warden, Chair, CEO, & President of Northrop Grumman. "The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

"The Angle from T. Rowe Price" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.83 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group