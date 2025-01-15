T. ROWE PRICE EXPERTS SHARE 2025 OUTLOOK FOR U.S. RETIREMENT LANDSCAPE

Experts discuss the continued evolution of target date and default investment options, the increasing adoption of retirement income solutions, and the growing momentum for emergency savings programs

BALTIMORE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and leader in retirement, today held its annual U.S. Retirement Market Outlook press briefing, offering research-based insights on major themes expected to shape the retirement landscape in 2025. A select panel of the firm's retirement experts shared their perspectives on trending topics that will present challenges and opportunities this year for the industry and retirement savers.

"As the retirement landscape continues to evolve, industry leaders must remain agile and forward-thinking in order to best serve the needs of today's and future retirees," said Michael Davis, head of global retirement strategy at T. Rowe Price and host of the panel. "Our priority at T. Rowe Price is to stay ahead of the curve, continuously anticipating shifts in policy, demographics, and technology to deliver innovative retirement solutions that put our clients on the path toward better retirement outcomes."

The panel featured commentary from Kathryn Farrell, target date portfolio specialist; Jessica Sclafani, global retirement strategist; Rachel Weker, senior retirement strategist; and Aliya Robinson, director of congressional affairs.

Key topics from the discussion included:

Continued evolution of Qualified Default Investment Alternatives (QDIAs) that use underlying target date strategies, collective investment trusts, and the demand for more personalization.

(QDIAs) that use underlying target date strategies, collective investment trusts, and the demand for more personalization. Increasing interest in retirement income solutions amid a growing desire from plan sponsors to keep their participants in-plan and offer a range of diverse solutions.

amid a growing desire from plan sponsors to keep their participants in-plan and offer a range of diverse solutions. Growing momentum of emergency savings programs , translating into expanded access to solutions, increased participant engagement, and balancing near-term financial needs with retirement outcomes.

, translating into expanded access to solutions, increased participant engagement, and balancing near-term financial needs with retirement outcomes. Concerted effort expected from Congress to increase coverage, expand access to retirement plans, and increase retirement income options.

Davis continues, "As we look to 2025 and beyond, T. Rowe Price remains committed to equipping our clients with knowledge, resources, and tools that empower them to make informed decisions, build financial security, and navigate the complexities of an evolving retirement landscape with confidence and peace of mind."

The full detailed 2025 U.S. Retirement Market Outlook can be found here.

