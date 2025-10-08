T. ROWE PRICE EXPLORES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND ITS IMPACT WITH OPENAI'S CFO SARAH FRIAR

Newest episode in C-Suite podcast series hosted by Chief Investment Officer Eric Veiel out now

BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle," an investment-themed podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets and featuring executives from some of the world's leading companies.

Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI

In the newest episode, host Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, interviews Sarah Friar, Chief Financial Officer of OpenAI, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence research and deployment firms. OpenAI is known for developing large language models and other generative AI technologies including the groundbreaking ChatGPT and, more recently, Sora, which allows users to create short-form, lifelike videos from simple text prompts among other capabilities.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Friar provides an in-depth view of the company's culture, business model, capital deployment, product development, and outlook amid the AI revolution it is leading.

"I am genuinely thrilled to have had the opportunity to engage in such an interesting, thought-provoking conversation with Sarah," said Veiel. "It can be challenging to put into context the deeply profound innovations of artificial intelligence and how they will impact our world, but Sarah does it beautifully in this episode. Her perspective on OpenAI's research-driven culture and the importance of building Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) for the benefit of humanity, will resonate with our audience. I strongly encourage anyone who is curious about AI and its transformative potential to give it a close listen."

This is the eighth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The first seven episodes, also available now, featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; and Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi. "The Angle" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts . Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here .

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, and key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.73 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

