T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money

Additionally, gig workers are more likely to be proactive with their finances than traditional workers, T. Rowe Price's survey found. Among respondents with investable assets outside of an employer-sponsored retirement plan, 60 percent of workers in the gig economy report managing their own investments compared to 50 percent of those traditionally employed. The survey examined both traditional and gig workers' financial behaviors and attitudes toward the growing gig economy trend. Twenty-five percent of survey respondents participated in the gig economy either full- or part-time at the time of the survey, with 68 percent participating as a choice and not out of necessity.

Additional findings of the survey include:

Gig and traditional workers report similar levels of income. Twenty-eight percent of both gig and traditional workers cite an annual income of $75,000 or higher.

"Individuals participating in the gig economy are generally perceived as less financially stable, but it's really encouraging to see that they are building similar levels of income as traditional workers," said Stuart Ritter, senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price. "This may suggest that gig work offers an opportunity for workers to reach their financial goals. We were also surprised to see that workers participating in the gig economy span all generations, despite the perception that gig work is exclusively a trend among younger individuals. The gig economy seems to fulfill differing financial needs based on life stage, with younger workers using the income to cover daily costs and older participants applying the income toward their approaching retirement."

THE GIG ECONOMY & GENERATIONAL VIEWS

Motivation for participating in the gig economy changes with age. Older respondents participating in the gig economy were more likely to be motivated by work/life balance and less about money, with baby boomers twice as likely to participate for this reason compared to other generations.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

T. Rowe Price conducted the online national survey of 800 adults age 18 and older from Feb. 6-11, 2018. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is +/- 3.5 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.02 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2018. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-gig-economy-workers-pay-more-attention-to-their-money-300622673.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

