T. ROWE PRICE GROUP ADDS BILL DONNELLY AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Bill Donnelly as an independent director of the company.

Donnelly was the executive vice president responsible for finance, investor relations, supply chain and information technology for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. when he retired in 2018 after more than 20 years. Donnelly previously served as chief financial officer of Elsag Bailey Process Automation, NV and prior to that was an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

Donnelly earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from John Carroll University.

Donnelly currently serves as lead independent director for Ingersoll Rand, Inc. and is also a member of the board of directors of Quanterix Corporation.

Rob Sharps, chief executive officer and president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
"We are pleased to announce Bill Donnelly as our newest director. Bill is an accomplished business leader and senior executive with a successful track record of financial management and operational performance. His expertise and career experiences will be highly valuable to T. Rowe Price Group, our stockholders, customers, associates, and the communities we serve."

