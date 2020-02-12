T. Rowe Price Group Declares Quarterly Dividend, Announces Its 2020 Investor Day

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share payable March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020. The quarterly dividend rate represents a 18.4% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.76 per share. This will mark the 34th consecutive year since the firm's initial public offering that the company will have increased its regular annual dividend.

The firm also announced that it will hold its 2020 Investor Day on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying presentation materials can be accessed on the firm's investor relations website at troweprice.gcs-web.com. The presentation materials will be available on February 19 prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the meeting and archived online for a period of one year. Attendance in person at the event is by invitation only.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.21 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2020. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

