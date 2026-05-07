T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC., DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES ANNUAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

BALTIMORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share payable June 29, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026.

Additionally, at its annual meeting today, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.'s stockholders:

Elected 13 directors to its Board of Directors;

Approved, by a nonbinding advisory vote, the compensation paid by the Company to its Named Executive Officers;

Ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.71 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group