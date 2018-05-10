T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For April 2018

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.02 trillion as of April 30, 2018.  Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were $2.5 billion and $11.4 billion for the month-ended and year-to-date period ended April 30, 2018, respectively.

The firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2018, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

4/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

Sponsored U.S. mutual funds





 Stock and blended asset

$

486

$

484

$

480

 Bond and money market

128

129

126


614

613

606

Other investment portfolios





 Stock and blended asset

309

305

292

 Bond, money market, and stable value

97

96

93


406

401

385

Total assets under management

$

1,020

$

1,014

$

991

Target date retirement portfolios(b)

$

241

$

240

$

234

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-april-2018-300646309.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.troweprice.com

Also from this source

May 03, 2018, 09:30 ET T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At...

Apr 26, 2018, 14:10 ET T. Rowe Price Group Adds Richard Verma As Independent Director,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For April 2018

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

08:30 ET