T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For April 2018

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.02 trillion as of April 30, 2018. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were $2.5 billion and $11.4 billion for the month-ended and year-to-date period ended April 30, 2018, respectively.
The firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2018, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
4/30/2018
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
Sponsored U.S. mutual funds
|
Stock and blended asset
|
$
|
486
|
$
|
484
|
$
|
480
|
Bond and money market
|
128
|
129
|
126
|
614
|
613
|
606
|
Other investment portfolios
|
Stock and blended asset
|
309
|
305
|
292
|
Bond, money market, and stable value
|
97
|
96
|
93
|
406
|
401
|
385
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,020
|
$
|
1,014
|
$
|
991
|
Target date retirement portfolios(b)
|
$
|
241
|
$
|
240
|
$
|
234
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-april-2018-300646309.html
