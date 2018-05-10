T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For April 2018

The firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2018, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

4/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017 Sponsored U.S. mutual funds











Stock and blended asset

$ 486



$ 484



$ 480

Bond and money market

128



129



126





614



613



606

Other investment portfolios











Stock and blended asset

309



305



292

Bond, money market, and stable value

97



96



93





406



401



385

Total assets under management

$ 1,020



$ 1,014



$ 991



Target date retirement portfolios(b)

$ 241



$ 240



$ 234



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

