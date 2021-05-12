T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For April 2021

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

May 12, 2021, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.59 trillion as of April 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $5.9 billion in April 2021 and $11.5 billion for the year-to-date period ended April 30, 2021.  These client transfers include $5.2 billion and $10.1 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during April and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2021, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

4/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds





 Equity


$

539

$

512

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

84

82

79

 Multi-asset(b)

227

222

217


850

816

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products





 Equity

428

406

397

 Fixed income, including money market

91

90

89

 Multi-asset(b)

224

206

190


743

702

676

Total assets under management

$

1,593

$

1,518

$

1,470

Target date retirement products

$

372

$

352

$

332


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment


(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

4/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds





 Equity and blended assets

$

708

$

677

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

142

139

133


850

816

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products





 Equity and blended assets

604

568

546

 Fixed income, including money market

139

134

130


743

702

676

Total assets under management

$

1,593

$

1,518

$

1,470

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

