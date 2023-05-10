T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR APRIL 2023
May 10, 2023, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for April 2023 were $3.7 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2023, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
4/30/2023
|
3/31/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
Equity
|
$ 699
|
$ 695
|
$ 664
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
171
|
171
|
167
|
Multi-asset
|
438
|
432
|
400
|
Alternatives
|
45
|
44
|
44
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,353
|
$ 1,342
|
$ 1,275
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 366
|
$ 361
|
$ 334
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
Share this article