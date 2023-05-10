T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR APRIL 2023

May 10, 2023

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for April 2023 were $3.7 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2023, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

4/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022







 Equity

$            699

$            695

$            664

 Fixed income, including money market

171

171

167

 Multi-asset

438

432

400

 Alternatives

45

44

44

Total assets under management

$         1,353

$         1,342

$         1,275







Target date retirement products

$            366

$            361

$            334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

