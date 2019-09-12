T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2019
Sep 12, 2019, 09:07 ET
BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.12 trillion as of August 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.2 billion for the month and quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2019. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2019, to $14.2 billion.
The firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
8/31/2019
|
7/31/2019
|
6/30/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
517
|
$
|
526
|
$
|
521
|
$
|
441
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
130
|
129
|
127
|
123
|
647
|
655
|
648
|
564
|
Subadvised and separate accounts
|
Equity and blended assets
|
366
|
372
|
369
|
299
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
111
|
109
|
108
|
99
|
477
|
481
|
477
|
398
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,124
|
$
|
1,136
|
$
|
1,125
|
$
|
962
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
230
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
Share this article