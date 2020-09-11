T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2020

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of August 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.3 billion in August 2020 and $1.9 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2020. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2020, to $10.7 billion. These client transfers include $1.0 billion, $1.5 billion and $7.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the August, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

8/31/2020

7/31/2020

6/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 456



$ 432



$ 407



$ 407

Fixed income, including money market

77



77



76



74

Multi-asset(b)

202



195



188



202





735



704



671



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

353



331



312



292

Fixed income, including money market

83



81



77



74

Multi-asset(b)

172



166



160



158





608



578



549



524

Total assets under management

$ 1,343



$ 1,282



$ 1,220



$ 1,207

Target date retirement products

$ 305



$ 295



$ 284



$ 292



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

8/31/2020

7/31/2020

6/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 606



$ 575



$ 544



$ 553

Fixed income, including money market

129



129



127



130





735



704



671



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

487



460



435



412

Fixed income, including money market

121



118



114



112





608



578



549



524

Total assets under management

$ 1,343



$ 1,282



$ 1,220



$ 1,207



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.