T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2021

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.68 trillion as of August 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.1 billion in August 2021 and $2.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2021, to $17.2 billion. These client transfers include $1.3 billion, $1.5 billion, and $12.3 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the August, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

8/31/2021

7/31/2021

6/30/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 573



$ 557



$ 551



$ 498

Fixed income, including money market

88



86



86



79

Multi-asset(b)

234



231



229



217





895



874



866



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

449



438



435



397

Fixed income, including money market

94



93



92



89

Multi-asset(b)

237



231



230



190





780



762



757



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,675



$ 1,636



$ 1,623



$ 1,470

Target date retirement products

$ 390



$ 381



$ 379



$ 332



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

8/31/2021

7/31/2021

6/30/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 746



$ 726



$ 719



$ 661

Fixed income, including money market

149



148



147



133





895



874



866



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

636



618



615



546

Fixed income, including money market

144



144



142



130





780



762



757



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,675



$ 1,636



$ 1,623



$ 1,470



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

