T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For August 2021
Sep 13, 2021, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.68 trillion as of August 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.1 billion in August 2021 and $2.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2021, to $17.2 billion. These client transfers include $1.3 billion, $1.5 billion, and $12.3 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the August, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
8/31/2021
|
7/31/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
573
|
$
|
557
|
$
|
551
|
$
|
498
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
88
|
86
|
86
|
79
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
234
|
231
|
229
|
217
|
895
|
874
|
866
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
449
|
438
|
435
|
397
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
94
|
93
|
92
|
89
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
237
|
231
|
230
|
190
|
780
|
762
|
757
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,675
|
$
|
1,636
|
$
|
1,623
|
$
|
1,470
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
390
|
$
|
381
|
$
|
379
|
$
|
332
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
8/31/2021
|
7/31/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
746
|
$
|
726
|
$
|
719
|
$
|
661
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
149
|
148
|
147
|
133
|
895
|
874
|
866
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
636
|
618
|
615
|
546
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
144
|
144
|
142
|
130
|
780
|
762
|
757
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,675
|
$
|
1,636
|
$
|
1,623
|
$
|
1,470
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
