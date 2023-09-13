T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2023
13 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of August 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for August 2023 were $7.8 billion, including a redemption from a subadvisory client.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
8/31/2023
|
7/31/2023
|
6/30/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
Equity
|
$ 730
|
$ 752
|
$ 732
|
$ 664
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
169
|
169
|
169
|
167
|
Multi-asset
|
457
|
467
|
453
|
400
|
Alternatives
|
46
|
45
|
45
|
44
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,402
|
$ 1,433
|
$ 1,399
|
$ 1,275
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 384
|
$ 392
|
$ 380
|
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
