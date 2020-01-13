T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For December 2019

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.21 trillion as of December 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.3 billion in December 2019, and $3.7 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2019. This brings total client transfers for 2019 to $23.2 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

12/31/2019

11/30/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 553



$ 542



$ 513



$ 441

Fixed income, including money market

130



130



130



123





683



672



643



564

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

412



399



373



299

Fixed income, including money market

112



110



110



99





524



509



483



398

Total assets under management

$ 1,207



$ 1,181



$ 1,126



$ 962

Target date retirement products

$ 292



$ 282



$ 272



$ 230



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

