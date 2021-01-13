T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For December 2020

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.47 trillion as of December 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.0 billion in December 2020, and $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. This brings total client transfers for 2020 to $13.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.4 billion in December, $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter, and $8.6 billion in 2020, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts.

The firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:



As of

Preliminary(a)











(in billions) 12/31/2020

11/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds













Equity $ 498



$ 481



$ 442



$ 407

Fixed income, including money market 79



79



78



74

Multi-asset(b) 217



211



196



202



794



771



716



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products













Equity 397



380



344



292

Fixed income, including money market 89



88



83



74

Multi-asset(b) 190



181



167



158



676



649



594



524

Total assets under management $ 1,470



$ 1,420



$ 1,310



$ 1,207





Target date retirement products $ 332



$ 320



$ 297



$ 292







(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of

Preliminary(a)











(in billions) 12/31/2020

11/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds













Equity and blended assets $ 661



$ 640



$ 587



$ 553

Fixed income, including money market 133



131



129



130



794



771



716



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products













Equity and blended assets 546



523



473



412

Fixed income, including money market 130



126



121



112



676



649



594



524

Total assets under management $ 1,470



$ 1,420



$ 1,310



$ 1,207







(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.troweprice.com/

