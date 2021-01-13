T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For December 2020
Jan 13, 2021, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.47 trillion as of December 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.0 billion in December 2020, and $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. This brings total client transfers for 2020 to $13.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.4 billion in December, $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter, and $8.6 billion in 2020, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts.
The firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
12/31/2020
|
11/30/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
498
|
$
|
481
|
$
|
442
|
$
|
407
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
79
|
79
|
78
|
74
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
217
|
211
|
196
|
202
|
794
|
771
|
716
|
683
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
397
|
380
|
344
|
292
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
89
|
88
|
83
|
74
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
190
|
181
|
167
|
158
|
676
|
649
|
594
|
524
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,470
|
$
|
1,420
|
$
|
1,310
|
$
|
1,207
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
332
|
$
|
320
|
$
|
297
|
$
|
292
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
12/31/2020
|
11/30/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
661
|
$
|
640
|
$
|
587
|
$
|
553
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
133
|
131
|
129
|
130
|
794
|
771
|
716
|
683
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
546
|
523
|
473
|
412
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
130
|
126
|
121
|
112
|
676
|
649
|
594
|
524
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,470
|
$
|
1,420
|
$
|
1,310
|
$
|
1,207
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.