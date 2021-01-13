T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For December 2020

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Jan 13, 2021, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.47 trillion as of December 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.0 billion in December 2020, and $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020. This brings total client transfers for 2020 to $13.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.4 billion in December, $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter, and $8.6 billion in 2020, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts.

The firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of

Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

12/31/2020

11/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds






 Equity

$

498

$

481

$

442

$

407

 Fixed income, including money market

79

79

78

74

 Multi-asset(b)

217

211

196

202

794

771

716

683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products






 Equity

397

380

344

292

 Fixed income, including money market

89

88

83

74

 Multi-asset(b)

190

181

167

158

676

649

594

524

Total assets under management

$

1,470

$

1,420

$

1,310

$

1,207


Target date retirement products

$

332

$

320

$

297

$

292


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of

Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

12/31/2020

11/30/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds






 Equity and blended assets

$

661

$

640

$

587

$

553

 Fixed income, including money market

133

131

129

130

794

771

716

683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products






 Equity and blended assets

546

523

473

412

 Fixed income, including money market

130

126

121

112

676

649

594

524

Total assets under management

$

1,470

$

1,420

$

1,310

$

1,207


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

