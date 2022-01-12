T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.69 trillion as of December 31, 2021. The acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. (OHA) completed on December 29, 2021, included $57 billion of capital under management(a), of which $47 billion of fee-basis assets under management are included in these preliminary month-end assets under management.

Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in December 2021, and $5.4 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2021. This brings total client transfers for 2021 to $23.8 billion. These client transfers include $0.6 billion, $3.5 billion and $16.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the December, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of December 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. The change in assets under management from November 2021 also reflects the redemption of about $2.5 billion of the firm's U.S. mutual fund investments to fund the cash portion of the OHA acquisition.

As of

Preliminary(b)





(in billions)

12/31/2021

11/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds






 Equity

$

554

$

554

$

546

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

85

88

88

79

 Multi-asset(c)

232

227

227

217

871

869

861

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products






 Equity

439

433

428

397

 Fixed income, including money market

85

85

93

89

 Multi-asset(c)

246

241

230

190

770

759

751

676

Acquired fee-basis assets under management

47






Total assets under management

$

1,688

$

1,628

$

1,612

$

1,470

Target date retirement products

$

391

$

384

$

378

$

332

(a) OHA's capital under management includes net assets value, portfolio value and unfunded capital.
(b) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(c) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of

Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

12/31/2021

11/30/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds






 Equity and blended assets

$

724

$

720

$

711

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

147

149

150

133

871

869

861

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products






 Equity and blended assets

632

621

608

546

 Fixed income, including money market

138

138

143

130

770

759

751

676

Acquired fee-basis assets under management

47






Total assets under management

$

1,688

$

1,628

$

1,612

$

1,470

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

