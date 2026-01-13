T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2025

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary December month-end assets under management of $1.78 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for December 2025 were $11.6 billion, $25.5 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025, and $56.9 billion for the full-year 2025. Preliminary quarterly net flows include $1.0 billion of manager-driven distributions.





As of (in billions)

12/31/2025(a)(b)

11/30/2025

9/30/2025

12/31/2024

















Equity

$ 879

$ 891

$ 885

$ 830 Fixed income, including money market

212

211

208

188 Multi-asset

627

628

618

536 Alternatives

58

57

56

53 Total assets under management

$ 1,776

$ 1,787

$ 1,767

$ 1,607 Target date retirement portfolios

$ 561

$ 562

$ 553

$ 476



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.



Q4 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL

T. Rowe Price will release Q4 2025 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group