T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR DECEMBER 2025

Jan 13, 2026, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary December month-end assets under management of $1.78 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for December 2025 were $11.6 billion, $25.5 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, 2025, and $56.9 billion for the full-year 2025. Preliminary quarterly net flows include $1.0 billion of manager-driven distributions.
|
As of
|
(in billions)
|
12/31/2025(a)(b)
|
11/30/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
12/31/2024
|
Equity
|
$ 879
|
$ 891
|
$ 885
|
$ 830
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
212
|
211
|
208
|
188
|
Multi-asset
|
627
|
628
|
618
|
536
|
Alternatives
|
58
|
57
|
56
|
53
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,776
|
$ 1,787
|
$ 1,767
|
$ 1,607
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 561
|
$ 562
|
$ 553
|
$ 476
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b) Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.
Q4 2025 EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CALL
T. Rowe Price will release Q4 2025 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com.
ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
