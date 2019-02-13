T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For February 2019
Mar 12, 2019, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.07 trillion as of February 28, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.4 billion in February 2019 and $3.1 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2019.
The firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2019, and for the prior month- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
2/28/2019
|
1/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
502
|
$
|
485
|
$
|
441
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
123
|
122
|
123
|
625
|
607
|
564
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
343
|
332
|
299
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
101
|
100
|
99
|
444
|
432
|
398
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,069
|
$
|
1,039
|
$
|
962
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
255
|
$
|
247
|
$
|
230
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
