T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For February 2019

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.07 trillion as of February 28, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.4 billion in February 2019 and $3.1 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2019.

The firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2019, and for the prior month- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

2/28/2019

1/31/2019

12/31/2018 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 502



$ 485



$ 441

Fixed income, including money market

123



122



123





625



607



564

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity and blended assets

343



332



299

Fixed income, including money market

101



100



99





444



432



398

Total assets under management

$ 1,069



$ 1,039



$ 962



























Target date retirement products

$ 255



$ 247



$ 230



























(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

























Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

