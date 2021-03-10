T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For February 2021

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.50 trillion as of February 28, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in February 2021 and $3.9 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2021. These client transfers include $1.1 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during February and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2021, and for the prior month - and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

2/28/2021

1/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds





 Equity


$

508

$

495

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

82

81

79

 Multi-asset(b)

219

214

217


809

790

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products





 Equity

402

392

397

 Fixed income, including money market

90

89

89

 Multi-asset(b)

200

193

190


692

674

676

Total assets under management

$

1,501

$

1,464

$

1,470

Target date retirement products

$

344

$

333

$

332


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

2/28/2021

1/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds





 Equity and blended assets

$

673

$

654

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

136

136

133


809

790

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products





 Equity and blended assets

560

542

546

 Fixed income, including money market

132

132

130


692

674

676

Total assets under management

$

1,501

$

1,464

$

1,470


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

