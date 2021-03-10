T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For February 2021
Mar 10, 2021, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.50 trillion as of February 28, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in February 2021 and $3.9 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2021. These client transfers include $1.1 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during February and the year-to-date period.
The firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2021, and for the prior month - and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
2/28/2021
|
1/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
508
|
$
|
495
|
$
|
498
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
82
|
81
|
79
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
219
|
214
|
217
|
809
|
790
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
402
|
392
|
397
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
90
|
89
|
89
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
200
|
193
|
190
|
692
|
674
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,501
|
$
|
1,464
|
$
|
1,470
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
344
|
$
|
333
|
$
|
332
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
2/28/2021
|
1/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
673
|
$
|
654
|
$
|
661
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
136
|
136
|
133
|
809
|
790
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
560
|
542
|
546
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
132
|
132
|
130
|
692
|
674
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,501
|
$
|
1,464
|
$
|
1,470
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
Share this article