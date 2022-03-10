T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2022

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.54 trillion as of February 28, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.4 billion in February 2022 and $3.6 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2022. These client transfers include $0.9 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the February and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2022, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)



















(in billions) 2/28/2022 1/31/2022 12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds





Equity $ 486 $ 503 $ 554 Fixed income, including money market 85 85 85 Multi-asset(b) 216 221 232

787 809 871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products

Equity 385 399 439 Fixed income, including money market 91 90 90 Multi-asset(b) 235 238 246 Alternatives 42 42 42

753 769 817 Total assets under management $ 1,540 $ 1,578 $ 1,688







Target date retirement products $ 369 $ 376 $ 391





(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of

Preliminary(a)











(in billions) 2/28/2022 1/31/2022 12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds





Equity and blended assets $ 642 $ 663 $ 724 Fixed income, including money market 145 146 147

787 809 871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products



Equity and blended assets 568 584 632 Fixed income, including money market 143 143 143 Alternatives 42 42 42

753 769 817 Total assets under management $ 1,540 $ 1,578 $ 1,688





(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.