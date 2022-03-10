T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2022
Mar 10, 2022, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.54 trillion as of February 28, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.4 billion in February 2022 and $3.6 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2022. These client transfers include $0.9 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the February and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2022, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
2/28/2022
|
1/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
486
|
$
|
503
|
$
|
554
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
216
|
221
|
232
|
787
|
809
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
385
|
399
|
439
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
91
|
90
|
90
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
235
|
238
|
246
|
Alternatives
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
753
|
769
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,540
|
$
|
1,578
|
$
|
1,688
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
369
|
$
|
376
|
$
|
391
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
2/28/2022
|
1/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
642
|
$
|
663
|
$
|
724
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
145
|
146
|
147
|
787
|
809
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
568
|
584
|
632
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
143
|
143
|
143
|
Alternatives
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
753
|
769
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,540
|
$
|
1,578
|
$
|
1,688
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
