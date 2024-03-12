T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR FEBRUARY 2024

T. Rowe Price Group

12 Mar, 2024, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.51 trillion as of February 29, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for February 2024 were $2.0 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 29, 2024, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

2/29/2024

1/31/2024

12/31/2023







 Equity

$            785

$            747

$            744

 Fixed income, including money market

169

170

170

 Multi-asset

504

486

483

 Alternatives

48

47

48

Total assets under management

$         1,506

$         1,450

$         1,445







Target date retirement products

$            428

$            411

$            408

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.51 trillion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

