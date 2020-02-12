T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For January 2020
Feb 12, 2020, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.21 trillion as of January 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other investment portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.8 billion in January 2020.
The firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2020, and for the prior year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
1/31/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
550
|
$
|
553
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
133
|
130
|
683
|
683
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
416
|
412
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
113
|
112
|
529
|
524
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,212
|
$
|
1,207
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
292
|
$
|
292
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
