T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For January 2020

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Feb 12, 2020, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.21 trillion as of January 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other investment portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.8 billion in January 2020.

The firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2020, and for the prior year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)


(in billions)

1/31/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds




 Equity and blended assets

$

550

$

553

 Fixed income, including money market

133

130



683

683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products




 Equity and blended assets

416

412

 Fixed income, including money market

113

112



529

524

Total assets under management

$

1,212

$

1,207

Target date retirement products

$

292

$

292











(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment








Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

