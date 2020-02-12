T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For January 2020

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.21 trillion as of January 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other investment portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.8 billion in January 2020.

The firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2020, and for the prior year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

1/31/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds









Equity and blended assets

$ 550



$ 553



Fixed income, including money market

133



130







683



683



Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









Equity and blended assets

416



412



Fixed income, including money market

113



112







529



524



Total assets under management

$ 1,212



$ 1,207



Target date retirement products

$ 292



$ 292























(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment



















Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

