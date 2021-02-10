T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For January 2021

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.46 trillion as of January 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.8 billion in January 2021.  These client transfers include $2.5 billion transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during January.

The firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2021, and for the prior year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)

(in billions)

1/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds



 Equity


$

495

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

81

79

 Multi-asset(b)

214

217


790

794





Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products



 Equity

392

397

 Fixed income, including money market

89

89

 Multi-asset(b)

193

190


674

676

Total assets under management

$

1,464

$

1,470









Target date retirement products

$

333

$

332

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)

(in billions)

1/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds



 Equity and blended assets

$

654

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

136

133


790

794





Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products



 Equity and blended assets

542

546

 Fixed income, including money market

132

130


674

676

Total assets under management

$

1,464

$

1,470

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

