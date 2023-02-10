T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2023
Feb 10, 2023, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for January 2023 were $5.7 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2023, and for the prior year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management in January 2023 also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $1.1 billion, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
1/31/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$ 391
|
$ 370
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
75
|
74
|
Multi-asset
|
196
|
184
|
662
|
628
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
313
|
294
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
96
|
93
|
Multi-asset
|
234
|
216
|
Alternatives
|
44
|
44
|
687
|
647
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,349
|
$ 1,275
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 358
|
$ 334
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
