T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2023

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Feb 10, 2023, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for January 2023 were $5.7 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2023, and for the prior year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management in January 2023 also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $1.1 billion, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.

As of


Preliminary(a)

(in billions)

1/31/2023

12/31/2022

U.S. mutual funds



 Equity


$            391

$            370

 Fixed income, including money market

75

74

 Multi-asset

196

184


662

628

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products



 Equity

313

294

 Fixed income, including money market

96

93

 Multi-asset

234

216

 Alternatives

44

44


687

647

Total assets under management

$         1,349

$         1,275

Target date retirement products

$            358

$            334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment








Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

