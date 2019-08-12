T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management for July 2019
Aug 12, 2019, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.14 trillion as of July 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were negligible for the month of July. Client transfers for the year-to-date period ending July 31, 2019 were $12.0 billion.
The firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2019, and for the prior quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
7/31/2019
|
6/30/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
526
|
$
|
521
|
$
|
441
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
129
|
127
|
123
|
655
|
648
|
564
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
372
|
369
|
299
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
109
|
108
|
99
|
481
|
477
|
398
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,136
|
$
|
1,125
|
$
|
962
|
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
230
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
