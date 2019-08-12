T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management for July 2019

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.14 trillion as of July 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were negligible for the month of July. Client transfers for the year-to-date period ending July 31, 2019 were $12.0 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2019, and for the prior quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

7/31/2019

6/30/2019

12/31/2018 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 526



$ 521



$ 441

Fixed income, including money market

129



127



123





655



648



564

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity and blended assets

372



369



299

Fixed income, including money market

109



108



99





481



477



398

Total assets under management

$ 1,136



$ 1,125



$ 962



Target date retirement products

$ 271



$ 269



$ 230



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.troweprice.com

