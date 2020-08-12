T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For July 2020

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.28 trillion as of July 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.6 billion in July 2020 and $9.4 billion for the year-to-date period ended July 31, 2020. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during July and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2020, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

7/31/2020

6/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 432

$ 407

$ 407 Fixed income, including money market

77

76



74 Multi-asset(b)

195

188



202



704

671



683 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity

331

312



292 Fixed income, including money market

81

77



74 Multi-asset(b)

166

160



158



578

549



524 Total assets under management

$ 1,282

$ 1,220

$ 1,207





















Target date retirement products

$ 295

$ 284

$ 292





(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

7/31/2020

6/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 575



$ 544



$ 553

Fixed income, including money market

129



127



130





704



671



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity and blended assets

460



435



412

Fixed income, including money market

118



114



112





578



549



524

Total assets under management

$ 1,282



$ 1,220



$ 1,207







(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

