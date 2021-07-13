T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For June 2021

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.62 trillion as of June 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.8 billion in June 2021, and $9.2 billion for the quarter-ended June 30, 2021.  This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2021, to $14.8 billion. These client transfers include $0.6 billion, $5.9 billion and $10.8 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the June, second quarter, and year-to-date periods.

The firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

6/30/2021

5/31/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$

551

$

535

$

512

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

86

86

82

79

 Multi-asset(b)

229

229

222

217


866

850

816

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other
investment products







 Equity

435

425

406

397

 Fixed income, including money market

92

92

90

89

 Multi-asset(b)

230

226

206

190


757

743

702

676

Total assets under management

$

1,623

$

1,593

$

1,518

$

1,470

Target date retirement products

$

379

$

376

$

352

$

332


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

6/30/2021

5/31/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets

$

719

$

705

$

677

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

147

145

139

133


866

850

816

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other
investment products







 Equity and blended assets

615

602

568

546

 Fixed income, including money market

142

141

134

130


757

743

702

676

Total assets under management

$

1,623

$

1,593

$

1,518

$

1,470

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

