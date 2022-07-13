T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2022
Jul 13, 2022, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of June 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in June 2022, and $2.9 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, to $7.0 billion. These client transfers include $1.0 billion, $1.6 billion, and $4.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the June, second quarter, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
6/30/2022
|
5/31/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$ 391
|
$ 424
|
$ 489
|
$ 554
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
79
|
81
|
84
|
85
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
187
|
202
|
217
|
232
|
657
|
707
|
790
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
309
|
336
|
389
|
439
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
92
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
209
|
224
|
240
|
246
|
Alternatives
|
43
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
653
|
694
|
762
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,310
|
$ 1,401
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 1,688
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 327
|
$ 351
|
$ 375
|
$ 391
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
6/30/2022
|
5/31/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$ 524
|
$ 569
|
$ 647
|
$ 724
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
133
|
138
|
143
|
147
|
657
|
707
|
790
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
470
|
510
|
577
|
632
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
140
|
142
|
143
|
143
|
Alternatives
|
43
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
653
|
694
|
762
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,310
|
$ 1,401
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 1,688
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
