T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2023
13 Jul, 2023, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of June 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $6.7 billion for June 2023 and $20.0 billion for the quarter-ended June 2023.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
6/30/2023
|
5/31/2023
|
3/31/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
Equity
|
$ 732
|
$ 697
|
$ 695
|
$ 664
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
169
|
170
|
171
|
167
|
Multi-asset
|
453
|
434
|
432
|
400
|
Alternatives
|
45
|
45
|
44
|
44
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,399
|
$ 1,346
|
$ 1,342
|
$ 1,275
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 380
|
$ 363
|
$ 361
|
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
T. Rowe Price will release Q2 2023 earnings on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
