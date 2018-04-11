T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For March 2018

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.01 trillion as of March 31, 2018. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were $0.4 billion and $8.9 billion for the month and quarter-ended March 31, 2018, respectively.

The firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2018 and for prior month- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows: