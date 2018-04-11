T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For March 2018

BALTIMORE, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.01 trillion as of March 31, 2018.  Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were $0.4 billion and $8.9 billion for the month and quarter-ended March 31, 2018, respectively.

The firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2018 and for prior month- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

3/31/2018

2/28/2018

12/31/2017

Sponsored U.S. mutual funds





 Stock and blended asset

$

484

$

489

$

480

 Bond and money market

129

127

126


613

616

606

Other investment portfolios





 Stock and blended asset

305

310

292

 Bond, money market, and stable value

96

97

93


401

407

385

Total assets under management

$

1,014

$

1,023

$

991

Target date retirement portfolios(b)

$

240

$

240

$

234

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts. The assets under management as of December 31, 2017 has been updated to also include the target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts as the disclosure in the firm's 2017 year-end reporting only included the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

