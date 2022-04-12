T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2022
Apr 12, 2022, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.55 trillion as of March 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in March 2022 and $4.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $3.3 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during March and the quarter-to-date period.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2022, and for the prior month- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
3/31/2022
|
2/28/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$ 489
|
$ 486
|
$ 554
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
84
|
85
|
85
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
217
|
216
|
232
|
790
|
787
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
|
Equity
|
389
|
385
|
439
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
91
|
91
|
90
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
240
|
235
|
246
|
Alternatives
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
762
|
753
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 1,540
|
$ 1,688
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 375
|
$ 369
|
$ 391
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
3/31/2022
|
2/28/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$ 647
|
$ 642
|
$ 724
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
143
|
145
|
147
|
790
|
787
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment
|
Equity and blended assets
|
577
|
568
|
632
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
143
|
143
|
143
|
Alternatives
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
762
|
753
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 1,540
|
$ 1,688
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
