The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2018, and for the prior month, quarter and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

5/31/2018

4/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 496



$ 486



$ 484



$ 480

Fixed income and money market

129



128



129



126





625



614



613



606

Subadvised and separately managed accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

316



309



305



292

Fixed income and money market

97



97



96



93





413



406



401



385

Total assets under management

$ 1,038



$ 1,020



$ 1,014



$ 991

Target date retirement products(b)

$ 243



$ 241



$ 240



$ 234







































































(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-may-2018-300664753.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.troweprice.com

