T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For May 2018

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.04 trillion as of May 31, 2018. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were negligible for the month of May. Client transfers for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ended May 31, 2018 were $2.5 billion and $11.4 billion, respectively.
The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2018, and for the prior month, quarter and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
5/31/2018
|
4/30/2018
|
3/31/2018
|
12/31/2017
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
496
|
$
|
486
|
$ 484
|
$
|
480
|
Fixed income and money market
|
129
|
128
|
129
|
126
|
625
|
614
|
613
|
606
|
Subadvised and separately managed accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
316
|
309
|
305
|
292
|
Fixed income and money market
|
97
|
97
|
96
|
93
|
413
|
406
|
401
|
385
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,038
|
$
|
1,020
|
$
|
1,014
|
$
|
991
|
Target date retirement products(b)
|
$
|
243
|
$
|
241
|
$
|
240
|
$
|
234
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-may-2018-300664753.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
