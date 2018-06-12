T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For May 2018

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.04 trillion as of May 31, 2018.  Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts were negligible for the month of May. Client transfers for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ended May 31, 2018 were $2.5 billion and $11.4 billion, respectively.

The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2018, and for the prior month, quarter and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

5/31/2018

4/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

U.S. mutual funds







  Equity and blended assets

$

496

$

486

$               484

$

480

  Fixed income and money market

129

128

129

126


625

614

613

606

Subadvised and separately managed accounts and other investment products







  Equity and blended assets

316

309

305

292

  Fixed income and money market

97

97

96

93


413

406

401

385

Total assets under management

$

1,038

$

1,020

$

1,014

$

991

Target date retirement products(b)

$

243

$

241

$

240

$

234


































(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) Includes the assets under management of the firm's target date retirement mutual funds and trusts as well as those target date retirement portfolios managed in separate accounts.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

