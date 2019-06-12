T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For May 2019

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Jun 12, 2019, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.07 trillion as of May 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.3 billion in May 2019 and $2.7 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended May 31, 2019.  This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended May 31, 2019, to $8.8 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

5/31/2019

4/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets

$

494

$

522

$

507

$

441

 Fixed income, including money market

126

124

124

123


620

646

631

564

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets

344

364

348

299

 Fixed income, including money market

106

104

103

99


450

468

451

398

Total assets under management

$

1,070

$

1,114

$

1,082

$

962

Target date retirement products

$

256

$

265

$

258

$

230

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

