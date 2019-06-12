T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For May 2019
Jun 12, 2019, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.07 trillion as of May 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.3 billion in May 2019 and $2.7 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended May 31, 2019. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended May 31, 2019, to $8.8 billion.
The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
5/31/2019
|
4/30/2019
|
3/31/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
494
|
$
|
522
|
$
|
507
|
$
|
441
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
126
|
124
|
124
|
123
|
620
|
646
|
631
|
564
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
344
|
364
|
348
|
299
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
106
|
104
|
103
|
99
|
450
|
468
|
451
|
398
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,070
|
$
|
1,114
|
$
|
1,082
|
$
|
962
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
256
|
$
|
265
|
$
|
258
|
$
|
230
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
