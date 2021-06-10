T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For May 2021
Jun 10, 2021, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.59 trillion as of May 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in May 2021 and $6.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended May 31, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended May 31, 2021, to $12.0 billion. These client transfers include $0.1 billion, $5.3 billion, and $10.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the May, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
5/31/2021
|
4/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
535
|
$
|
539
|
$
|
512
|
$
|
498
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
86
|
84
|
82
|
79
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
229
|
227
|
222
|
217
|
850
|
850
|
816
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
425
|
428
|
406
|
397
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
89
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
226
|
224
|
206
|
190
|
743
|
743
|
702
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,593
|
$
|
1,593
|
$
|
1,518
|
$
|
1,470
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
376
|
$
|
372
|
$
|
352
|
$
|
332
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
5/31/2021
|
4/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
705
|
$
|
708
|
$
|
677
|
$
|
661
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
145
|
142
|
139
|
133
|
850
|
850
|
816
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
602
|
604
|
568
|
546
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
141
|
139
|
134
|
130
|
743
|
743
|
702
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,593
|
$
|
1,593
|
$
|
1,518
|
$
|
1,470
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
