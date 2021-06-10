T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For May 2021

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Jun 10, 2021, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.59 trillion as of May 31, 2021.  Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in May 2021 and $6.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended May 31, 2021.  This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended May 31, 2021, to $12.0 billion.  These client transfers include $0.1 billion, $5.3 billion, and $10.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the May, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

5/31/2021

4/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$

535

$

539

$

512

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

86

84

82

79

 Multi-asset(b)

229

227

222

217


850

850

816

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity

425

428

406

397

 Fixed income, including money market

92

91

90

89

 Multi-asset(b)

226

224

206

190


743

743

702

676

Total assets under management

$

1,593

$

1,593

$

1,518

$

1,470

Target date retirement products

$

376

$

372

$

352

$

332


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment


(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

5/31/2021

4/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets

$

705

$

708

$

677

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

145

142

139

133


850

850

816

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets

602

604

568

546

 Fixed income, including money market

141

139

134

130


743

743

702

676

Total assets under management

$

1,593

$

1,593

$

1,518

$

1,470


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

