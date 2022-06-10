T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2022
Jun 10, 2022, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of May 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were negligible for the month of May. Client transfers for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ended May 31, 2022, were $1.7 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively. These client transfers include $0.6 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date and the year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
5/31/2022
|
4/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$ 424
|
$ 435
|
$ 489
|
$ 554
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
81
|
81
|
84
|
85
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
202
|
202
|
217
|
232
|
707
|
718
|
790
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
336
|
345
|
389
|
439
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
92
|
91
|
91
|
90
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
224
|
224
|
240
|
246
|
Alternatives
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
694
|
702
|
762
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,401
|
$ 1,420
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 1,688
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 351
|
$ 351
|
$ 375
|
$ 391
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
5/31/2022
|
4/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$ 569
|
$ 579
|
$ 647
|
$ 724
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
138
|
139
|
143
|
147
|
707
|
718
|
790
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
510
|
518
|
577
|
632
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
142
|
142
|
143
|
143
|
Alternatives
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
42
|
694
|
702
|
762
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,401
|
$ 1,420
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 1,688
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
