T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For November 2019

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.18 trillion as of November 30, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.3 billion in November 2019 and $1.4 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2019. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2019, to $20.9 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

11/30/2019

10/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 542



$ 522



$ 513



$ 441

Fixed income, including money market

130



130



130



123





672



652



643



564

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

399



382



373



299

Fixed income, including money market

110



111



110



99





509



493



483



398

Total assets under management

$ 1,181



$ 1,145



$ 1,126



$ 962

Target date retirement products

$ 282



$ 277



$ 272



$ 230



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

