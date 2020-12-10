T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For November 2020

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.42 trillion as of November 30, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.4 billion in November 2020, and $1.5 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2020. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2020, to $12.7 billion. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods. There were no transfers from mutual funds to the target-date retirement trusts in the month of November.

The firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

11/30/2020

10/31/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 481



$ 436



$ 442



$ 407

Fixed income, including money market

79



78



78



74

Multi-asset(b)

211



193



196



202





771



707



716



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

380



342



344



292

Fixed income, including money market

88



86



83



74

Multi-asset(b)

181



165



167



158





649



593



594



524

Total assets under management

$ 1,420



$ 1,300



$ 1,310



$ 1,207

Target date retirement products

$ 320



$ 293



$ 297



$ 292



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

11/30/2020

10/31/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 640



$ 577



$ 587



$ 553

Fixed income, including money market

131



130



129



130





771



707



716



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

523



469



473



412

Fixed income, including money market

126



124



121



112





649



593



594



524

Total assets under management

$ 1,420



$ 1,300



$ 1,310



$ 1,207



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

