T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For November 2020

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Dec 10, 2020, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.42 trillion as of November 30, 2020.  Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.4 billion in November 2020, and $1.5 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2020.  This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2020, to $12.7 billion.  These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods. There were no transfers from mutual funds to the target-date retirement trusts in the month of November.

The firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

11/30/2020

10/31/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$

481

$

436

$

442

$

407

 Fixed income, including money market

79

78

78

74

 Multi-asset(b)

211

193

196

202


771

707

716

683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity

380

342

344

292

 Fixed income, including money market

88

86

83

74

 Multi-asset(b)

181

165

167

158


649

593

594

524

Total assets under management

$

1,420

$

1,300

$

1,310

$

1,207

Target date retirement products

$

320

$

293

$

297

$

292

(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines. 

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

11/30/2020

10/31/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets

$

640

$

577

$

587

$

553

 Fixed income, including money market

131

130

129

130


771

707

716

683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets

523

469

473

412

 Fixed income, including money market

126

124

121

112


649

593

594

524

Total assets under management

$

1,420

$

1,300

$

1,310

$

1,207

(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

