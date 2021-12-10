T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2021

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Dec 10, 2021, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.63 trillion as of November 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in November 2021, and $4.2 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2021, to $22.6 billion. These client transfers include $0.7 billion, $2.9 billion, and $15.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

11/30/2021

10/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$

554

$

572

$

546

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

88

87

88

79

 Multi-asset(b)

227

233

227

217


869

892

861

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity

433

447

428

397

 Fixed income, including money market

85

86

93

89

 Multi-asset(b)

241

246

230

190


759

779

751

676

Total assets under management

$

1,628

$

1,671

$

1,612

$

1,470

Target date retirement products

$

384

$

393

$

378

$

332


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment


(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

11/30/2021

10/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets

$

720

$

743

$

711

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

149

149

150

133


869

892

861

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets

621

640

608

546

 Fixed income, including money market

138

139

143

130


759

779

751

676

Total assets under management

$

1,628

$

1,671

$

1,612

$

1,470

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

 

 

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

