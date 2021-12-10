T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2021
Dec 10, 2021, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.63 trillion as of November 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in November 2021, and $4.2 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended November 30, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended November 30, 2021, to $22.6 billion. These client transfers include $0.7 billion, $2.9 billion, and $15.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the November, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
11/30/2021
|
10/31/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
554
|
$
|
572
|
$
|
546
|
$
|
498
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
88
|
87
|
88
|
79
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
227
|
233
|
227
|
217
|
869
|
892
|
861
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
433
|
447
|
428
|
397
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
85
|
86
|
93
|
89
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
241
|
246
|
230
|
190
|
759
|
779
|
751
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,628
|
$
|
1,671
|
$
|
1,612
|
$
|
1,470
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
384
|
$
|
393
|
$
|
378
|
$
|
332
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
11/30/2021
|
10/31/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
720
|
$
|
743
|
$
|
711
|
$
|
661
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
149
|
149
|
150
|
133
|
869
|
892
|
861
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
621
|
640
|
608
|
546
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
138
|
139
|
143
|
130
|
759
|
779
|
751
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,628
|
$
|
1,671
|
$
|
1,612
|
$
|
1,470
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
