T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2024

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.67 trillion as of November 30, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for November 2024 were $6.4 billion, which includes a portion of the previously disclosed subadvisory redemption.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

11/30/2024

10/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

















Equity

$ 859

$ 817

$ 832

$ 744 Fixed income, including money market

187

186

186

170 Multi-asset

568

551

561

483 Alternatives

53

53

52

48 Total assets under management

$ 1,667

$ 1,607

$ 1,631

$ 1,445 Target date retirement portfolios

$ 491

$ 474

$ 482

$ 408



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment



