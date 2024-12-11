T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR NOVEMBER 2024

BALTIMORE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.67 trillion as of November 30, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for November 2024 were $6.4 billion, which includes a portion of the previously disclosed subadvisory redemption.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of November 30, 2024, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

11/30/2024

10/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023









 Equity

$            859

$            817

$            832

$            744

 Fixed income, including money market

187

186

186

170

 Multi-asset

568

551

561

483

 Alternatives

53

53

52

48

Total assets under management

$         1,667

$         1,607

$         1,631

$         1,445

Target date retirement portfolios

$            491

$            474

$            482

$            408

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.67 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

